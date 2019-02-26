Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William Sanders. View Sign

John William Sanders

February 17, 2019 - February 24, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA., John William Sanders, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00PM on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.

John was born William Lane Lott to Mary Young Sanders Lott and Wade Hampton Lott in Schlater, MS, on Feb. 17, 1937. Shortly after, Wade passed away, and the youngest of their seven children were cared for by her four brothers until Mary Young was able to take them back. However, Billy remained with his Georgia aunt and uncle, Lillian Williford Sanders and John Willis Sanders. After three years, they requested permission to legally adopt him, and his name was changed.

He grew up in Ft. Valley, graduating from Ft. Valley High School and then studying music at Georgia Teachers College, where he met his future wife. Feeling led to go into church music; he attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary for nearly two years, until illness forced him and his new bride, Mary, to return to Georgia.

They lived in Macon for five years and two children before moving to Warner Robins for another child in 1967. While in Macon, he was organist and choirmaster at First Christian Church, and began teaching music at Rumble Jr. High School in Warner Robins. After seven years, he graduated to Warner Robins High School as choral director, later teaching English.

Meanwhile, he became choir director at Trinity Methodist Church for five years, then served as organist at First Baptist Church, Warner Robins, for twenty-six years. He retired from teaching and playing in 1992 and returned to Trinity United Methodist Church as an unemployed member of the choir and the Asbury Sunday School Class.

During his active years, he was much in demand in the middle Georgia area, giving private piano lessons, playing and/or singing for numerous funerals, social functions and weddings, many of which were those of former students. His choral groups, particularly the Choraliers, were known throughout Georgia as among the best. He always prayed before a presentation that the music would be a blessing to someone.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

701 CARL VINSON PKWY

Warner Robins , GA 31093

