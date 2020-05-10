Johnathan Scott "Scotty" DuPree
07/28/1984 - 05/04/2020
MACON, GA- On Monday, May 4th Johnathan Scott Dupree, a devoted father and one of a kind husband passed at the age of 35. He loved his family with everything in him, and was loved by so many.
Scotty was born on July 28, 1984 in Macon, Ga to Penny and Randy DuPree. He graduated from Jones County High School in 2003. He is preceded in death by his sister, Crystal Stephens, and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Donya DuPree and girls Haylie And Kynlie DuPree as well as his parents; Randy and Penny; sister, Carissa; in-laws, Dee and Don Wingo; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be meeting at Reece's Funeral Home Saturday, May 9th at 12'oclock for a memorial ride. The family is wanting all bikers and big truck drivers to attend to send him home probably.
The family will be having a celebration of life following the memorial ride at the home of 160 Graystone Circle in Macon, GA 31217.
In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations for the girl's future to Reece's Funeral Home in memory of Scotty Dupree.
Because of COVID 19 restrictions are still in place, please practice social distancing, and universal precautions.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.