Johnie Kate Tomberlin

July 19, 1928 - July 3, 2019

Musella, GA- God freed my Mother's soul today…He gave her wings and took her Alzheimer's away. Now she is dancing with Angels in Heaven above; no more "I don't remember" just joy in His love.

Mrs. Johnie Kate Tomberlin, (a.k.a. Ms. Katie and MeMe) is truly dancing with the angels, jitterbugging in her short shorts favored in her youth that showed off her gorgeous legs. She was a descendant of the pioneer families of Telfair and Dodge County; and was born and raised in the small town of Rhine (Dodge County), Georgia, where everyone knew everyone or was related. Her father, Johnie Alton Bowen, was a doting dad whereas her mother, Fannie Mae (Lancaster) Bowen, was a strict but loving disciplinarian who was quick to hear and quick to deal with any unacceptable behavior. She grew into a dignified lady who was always polite and kind. She was an alumni of Middle Georgia College (Cochran) and The Woman's College of Georgia (Milledgeville) where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She touched the lives of many children as an elementary school teacher for 31 years. Her longest tenure was at Union School in Macon, Georgia, where she taught in the building originally located at the point of Mercer University Drive and Columbus Road and then retired after its relocation to Mamie Carter Drive. She loved dancing, camping, boat riding, and sunbathing. She married her childhood sweetheart, Charles William Tomberlin, in 1952 and they shared their lives for 66 years before his death in January 2018. Her son, Charles Phillip Tomberlin, preceded his parents in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Jackson, two grandsons, Adam (Megan) and Cody Jackson, and three great-granddaughters.

She was blessed with treasured caregivers during her home care journey. First was Megan Jackson, her grand daughter-in-law, who for 3 years cared for her with compassion and patience; Sandra Blessett took over and was her devoted Earth Angel for the past 2-1/2 years; Charesa Gandy shared caregiving duties for the past 9 months and tended her with a caring and kind heart; and Bill Jackson, her son-in-law, selflessly and lovingly stepped in whenever needed.

Her family would like to acknowledge the compassionate Pine Pointe Hospice professionals Sandie Williams, RN Case Manager, and Alicia Wilson, Social Worker, who stood with her and her family through tough times; and sincerely appreciated Nurse Hope who sat with and serenaded her in the final moments before she left for her forever home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the is encouraged to support their vision of a world without Alzheimer's, a heartbreaking disease that impacts the loved one and their family.

There will be a private graveside service in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.

