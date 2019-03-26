Johnnie A. Sanders
03/18/1931 - 03/25/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Johnnie Arnold Sanders, 88, of Lucy Chapel Rd., passed away Monday in Cochran.
Services will be held Tuesday March 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM in Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Elder Franklin Bryant will officiate.
Ms. Sanders was born in Danville, GA the daughter of the late John Dupree Arnold Sr., and Ellen Leone Chance Arnold. She was preceded in death by her Son John Sanders, her Brother, J.D. Arnold, Jr., and by her sister Vassie Bruneau. She was formerly married to the late Harold Sanders, Sr. Johnnie was a retired Clerk with the Four County Bank and was a member of Lucy Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her Son, Harold "Harry" (Penny) Sanders. Six Grandchildren, Nine Great Grandchildren. Brother Jimmy (Millie) Arnold. Sister in Law Ruth F. Arnold. Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Tuesday before the service in the church.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019