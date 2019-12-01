|
|
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Johnnie Arnett
December 1, 1924 - November 27, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Johnnie Arnett, age 94, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Johnnie was born in Lottie, Alabama, to the late John W. and Ollie McKnight Arnett on December 1, 1924. He attended Frisco School in Frisco City, Alabama, where he enjoyed playing football. He later joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country during World War II. Johnnie retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base in 1985.
Johnnie loved his family and did his best to be a good husband, father, Paw Paw, son, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone; each person he knew always felt valued and loved in his presence. You could count on him to be honest, straight-forward, and encouraging. As Johnnie's children grew, he enjoyed coaching all of their baseball and softball teams and rarely missed his grandchildren's games and activities. He was an avid hunter, loved farming vegetables, and was known around Bonaire for his delicious produce. Johnnie ardently followed Warner Robins High School Football and Demonette Softball and all SEC football, though Alabama football (ROLL TIDE!) and Bear Bryant were his number one choice. Additionally, he diligently invested in and enjoyed studying the stock market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jim Arnett; and five sisters.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Margaret Arnett of Kathleen; children, Johnnie Mack Arnett of Kathleen, Jeff Arnett (Tammy) of Bonaire and Dr. Brenda Arnett of Kathleen; daughter-in-law, Gayle Arnett of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Lauren Brady (Greg), Lacey Jonte (Jeff), Jared Arnett, and Jacob Arnett; and six great-grandchildren.
Johnnie's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Nikki Fisher and Compassionate Care Hospice for the never-ending care and support they showed them all over the past year.
Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jerry Walls officiating. Afterward, Johnnie will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Johnnie to Heart of Georgia DDM, 238 Hatcher Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019
|
|
|
|