Dea. Johnnie B. Harvey
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Dea. Johnnie B. Harvey will be held today at 11 AM, December 14, 2019 at New Griswoldville Baptist Church. Rev. Edward Dawson will officiate. Interment services will follow at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Dea. Harvey, 91, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Harvey; four children, Mikel Lee Harvey, Tammy Lynn Stephens, Corey Paul Harvey and Scottie Allan Harvey; grandchild, Cameron Wayne Stephens and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dea. Johnnie B. Harvey
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2019