Johnnie Barfield, Sr.
March 29, 1937 - October 18, 2020
Lizella, GA- Johnnie H. Barfield, Sr., of Lizella, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. A reception and celebration of his life will be held in the near future at Sardis-Heard Funerals & Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. Burial will be private at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Barfield was born in Griffin, GA and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force after 20 years of service, he went on to work for and retire from Brown & Williamson after 20 years of service. After Mr. Barfield retired from B&W, he went on to work for Technicon Engineering for many more years.
He is survived by his wife, whom he had been with for 38 years, Corliss Barfield; son, Johnnie H. Barfield, Jr.; daughter, Cheryl (David) Welch; daughter, Tammie (Steve) Filosa; son, Dwayne (Deanna) Barfield; daughter, Wendy (Jeremy) Zemaitis; daughter, Dawn Doles; daughter, Naomi (Jeff) Orsenigo; 2 stepsons David (Lynn) Barton and Steve (Wendy) Barton; 2 sisters and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sardis-Heard Funerals and Cremation Services, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216, has charge of arrangements.