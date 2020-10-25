1/1
Johnnie Barfield Sr.
1937 - 2020
Johnnie Barfield, Sr.
March 29, 1937 - October 18, 2020
Lizella, GA- Johnnie H. Barfield, Sr., of Lizella, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. A reception and celebration of his life will be held in the near future at Sardis-Heard Funerals & Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Burial will be private at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Barfield was born in Griffin, GA and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force after 20 years of service, he went on to work for and retire from Brown & Williamson after 20 years of service. After Mr. Barfield retired from B&W, he went on to work for Technicon Engineering for many more years.
He is survived by his wife, whom he had been with for 38 years, Corliss Barfield; son, Johnnie H. Barfield, Jr.; daughter, Cheryl (David) Welch; daughter, Tammie (Steve) Filosa; son, Dwayne (Deanna) Barfield; daughter, Wendy (Jeremy) Zemaitis; daughter, Dawn Doles; daughter, Naomi (Jeff) Orsenigo; 2 stepsons David (Lynn) Barton and Steve (Wendy) Barton; 2 sisters and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Register online at www.sardisheardfunerals.com.
Sardis-Heard Funerals and Cremation Services, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Johnnie Barfield, Sr.



Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

2 entries
October 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sabrina Herring
Family
October 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Corliss I am so sorry, if there is anything I can do please let me know. My number is 478-365-1216
Tina Benge
Friend
