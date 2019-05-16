Johnnie Epps, Sr.
March 31, 1930 - May 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Johnnie Fred Epps, Sr., 89, of 3536 Windsor Circle died on Saturday, May 4th.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 20th in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Epps, a carpenter and construction worker, retired from Fickling and Walker Company and was self-employed until his death.
Survivors include three children, Ronald J. Epps of Macon, Georgia, Deborah Dent of Brentwood, Tennessee and LeArnecia Moore of Macon, Georgia; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Hutchings Service
Published in The Telegraph on May 16, 2019