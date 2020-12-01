1/1
Johnnie Lee Bodiford Peterman
1944 - 2020
Johnnie Lee Bodiford Peterman
July 25, 1944 - November 28, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - Johnnie Lee Bodiford Peterman, 76, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, after an extended illness. Family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church near Butler. Rev. Ed McQueen will officiate.
Born in Butler to the late Earl Parr Bodiford and Sarah Frances Mullins Bodiford, Mrs. Peterman was retired from Peach County High School after working for 21 years in the cafeteria.
Survivors include her children, Billy Stuckey (Sue), Bobby Stuckey (Julie), Daniel Stuckey (Freida), Ricky Stuckey (Wendy), Debra Spillers (Keith), and Glenda Edmonson (Charlie); 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Patrick (Henry) and Carolyn Holder (Buddy); and a brother, Frank Bodiford. She is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey "Woody" Peterman, a grandson, Klent Spillers, and a brother, Earl Jasper "E. J." Bodiford.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
