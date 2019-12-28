Johnnie Lee Clance
02/19/1943 - 12/22/2019
MACON, GA-
MACON – Johnnie Lee Clance, 76, of Hwy 57, passed away Sunday at his residence.
Services will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at New Haven Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabby Loyd will officiate.
Mr. Clance was born in Twiggs County, GA the son of the late Albert and Effie Upshaw Clance. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert C. Clance. Johnnie was a retired welder/fabricator with the Georgia Forestry Comm., and was the co-owner of Clance Trucking. He was a member of New Haven Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Hazel Vinson Clance. Son, Stephen Clance. Sister, Sandra King, and Ann McCawley, and several nieces and nephews.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2019