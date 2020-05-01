Johnnie M. Middleton
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie M. Middleton
December 5, 1927 - April 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Johnnie M. Middleton was born on December 5, 1927 and passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on April 27, 2020. She was employed at the Medical Center of Central Georgia for over 30 years and a long-standing member of Holly Grove Baptist Church.
Private graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and special guidelines provided by Hutchings Funeral Home will be observed. We are requesting the presence of immediate family members and close friends during these services. A special "Celebration of Life" honoring the memory Mrs. Johnnie Middleton will be deferred to a later date.
She is survived by her children, Curtis (Nettie) Middleton, Delores (Alfred) Jones, Gwendolyn (Victor) Payton, Kenneth Middleton, Glenn Middleton, JoAnn Middleton, and Regina (Firmon) McDuffie; one sister, Josephine Stewart, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family contact: 3217 O'Hara Drive North; Ph. (478) 781-9282.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Johnnie M. Middleton


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Macon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
Sending our deepest condolences to the family ... lifting you all up in prayer
Rev
Friend
To the Middleton family,sending ours love and condolences from Alvin Middleton Jr.and family.
Alvin jr
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved