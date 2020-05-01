Johnnie M. MiddletonDecember 5, 1927 - April 27, 2020Macon, GA- Mrs. Johnnie M. Middleton was born on December 5, 1927 and passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on April 27, 2020. She was employed at the Medical Center of Central Georgia for over 30 years and a long-standing member of Holly Grove Baptist Church.Private graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and special guidelines provided by Hutchings Funeral Home will be observed. We are requesting the presence of immediate family members and close friends during these services. A special "Celebration of Life" honoring the memory Mrs. Johnnie Middleton will be deferred to a later date.She is survived by her children, Curtis (Nettie) Middleton, Delores (Alfred) Jones, Gwendolyn (Victor) Payton, Kenneth Middleton, Glenn Middleton, JoAnn Middleton, and Regina (Firmon) McDuffie; one sister, Josephine Stewart, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.Family contact: 3217 O'Hara Drive North; Ph. (478) 781-9282.Hutchings Service.