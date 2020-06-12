Johnnie Mae WilliamsMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Johnnie Mae Williams will be held 2 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Williams, 85, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.Mrs. Williams was a lifelong devoted member of the Greater Lizzieboro Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Ministry, Pastors Support Ministry, Culinary Ministry, Choral Ministries and faithfully served as the Church Secretary for more than 55 years.Survivors include her sister, Lois Hart Newton, Rev. Dr. Derek M. Dumas; and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM Only.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.