Johnnie Ruth Darden
November 30, 1935 - February 13, 2019
Tallahassee, FL- Johnnie R. Darden, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. Entombment will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Hamlin will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 on Monday and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Thomasville Center for Arts, 600 E. Washington Street, Thomasville, GA 31792 or www.thomasvillearts.org
Mrs. Darden was born in Coffee County, Georgia the daughter of the late Elizabeth McDonald Lester and John Rouie Minix. She was retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia and was a member of Macon Evangelistic Church. Mrs. Darden was a member of the Dixie Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star #410 and was Past Worthy Matron and Past District Grand Deputy.
Mrs. Darden is survived by her children, John H. W. Darden, IV of Roberta, Daniel Lester Darden (Rhonda) of Gray, Jodi Elizabeth Darden Mann (Chad) of Lula, and Jonathan Levi Darden (Rose) of Tallahassee, FL; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019