Johnnie Ruth Odom
1942 - 2020
Johnnie Ruth Odom
05/21/1942 - 06/21/2020
Gray, Georgia- Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Odom of Gray passed away on Sunday June 21.Grave side services will be held Saturday June 27, 11:00am at New Damascus Baptist church cemetery in Gray.
Samuel's Memorial Funeral Home, Gray, Ga is in charge of arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Damascus Baptist church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Samuels Memorial Funeral Home
167 Dolly & Tufts Ln
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-6152
