Johnnie Ruth Odom
05/21/1942 - 06/21/2020
Gray, Georgia- Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Odom of Gray passed away on Sunday June 21.Grave side services will be held Saturday June 27, 11:00am at New Damascus Baptist church cemetery in Gray.
Samuel's Memorial Funeral Home, Gray, Ga is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.