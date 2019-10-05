Johnnie Ruth Sheffield Rumble
March 20, 1927 - October 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Sheffield Rumble passed away October 1, 2019. A graveside service was held Friday, October, 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at Macon Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rumble retired from BellSouth after 32 years of service. She was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers, as well as a member of Vineville United Methodist Church.
Ms. Rumble was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul McNair Rumble. She is survived by her nephew, Pierce D. Sheffield, Jr., of Macon, and his family.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 5, 2019