Rev. Johnny Aaron, Sr.Macon, Georgia- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Rev. Johnny Aaron will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at White Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Dry Branch, Georgia. Rev. Otha Wright will officiate. Rev. Aaron, 77, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.Survivors include his wife, Mattie Aaron; two children Traci Aaron, Johnny (Gabriella) Aaron, Jr.; two sisters, Annie Mae Lanier, Leatrice Aaron; one grandchild, Nya Prude; one great-grandchild, Nadia Nesbit; and a host of other relatives and friends.Public visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2 PM until 4PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.