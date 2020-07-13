1/1
Rev. Johnny Aaron Sr.
Rev. Johnny Aaron, Sr.
Macon, Georgia- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Rev. Johnny Aaron will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at White Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Dry Branch, Georgia. Rev. Otha Wright will officiate. Rev. Aaron, 77, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Mattie Aaron; two children Traci Aaron, Johnny (Gabriella) Aaron, Jr.; two sisters, Annie Mae Lanier, Leatrice Aaron; one grandchild, Nya Prude; one great-grandchild, Nadia Nesbit; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2 PM until 4PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
White Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
My Sincere Condolence to the Entire Family and Friends. My Prayers for Comfort.
Phyllis HarringtonLovelace
Friend
