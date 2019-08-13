Johnny B. Miller
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Johnny B. Miller will be held 2 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Supt. Evans D. Brown, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Miller, 73, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019.
Survivors includes his four children, Joseph (Davina) Miller, Scherryl Miller, Shalandria Miller and Johnny Stephens; one sister; nine grandchildren; five greatgrandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019