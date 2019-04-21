Johnny Chambliss
|
August 26, 1954 - April 16, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Funeral service for Mr. Johnny Chambliss will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Kynette United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. The church is located at 266 Martin L. King Drive. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley will officiate. He is survived by three siblings - Rufus Chambliss, Jr., Deloris C. Shannon, and Georgia Chambliss ; one aunt Bernice Watson, several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family can be contacted at 21 Norvin Place. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 4:00- 6:00 P.M. at Willis Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Willis Funeral Services,Inc. ,191 Martin L. King Drive, Forsyth, Georgia.
Willis Funeral Service Inc
191 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Forsyth, GA 31029
(478) 994-5140
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019