Johnny Ervin Arnold Sr.August 26, 1956 - October 25, 2020Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Ervin Arnold Sr. He is survived by his companion, Sally Brenda Daniels; daughter, Michelle (Shawn) Rogers; son, Johnny Ervin Arnold Jr.; five granddaughters, Christy Harper, Breanna Rogers, Jenna Arnold, Tina Marie Rogers & Chrislyn Batts; one grandson, Jonathan Rogers; five great grandchildren; one sister, Pat Smith; three brothers, Ronnie (Cindy) Arnold, James Arnold & John (Cindy) Bailey and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives as well as a lifetime friend, Clint Frazier. Services will be private. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.