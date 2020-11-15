1/1
Johnny Ervin Arnold Sr.
1956 - 2020
Johnny Ervin Arnold Sr.
August 26, 1956 - October 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Ervin Arnold Sr. He is survived by his companion, Sally Brenda Daniels; daughter, Michelle (Shawn) Rogers; son, Johnny Ervin Arnold Jr.; five granddaughters, Christy Harper, Breanna Rogers, Jenna Arnold, Tina Marie Rogers & Chrislyn Batts; one grandson, Jonathan Rogers; five great grandchildren; one sister, Pat Smith; three brothers, Ronnie (Cindy) Arnold, James Arnold & John (Cindy) Bailey and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives as well as a lifetime friend, Clint Frazier. Services will be private. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.
