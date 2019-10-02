Johnny "Sho-Nuff" Franklin Addison
October 25, 1944 - September 30, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Johnny "Sho-Nuff" Franklin Addison, 74, of Macon, Georgia passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Bobby Hamlin will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Panama City, Florida, he was the son of the late David Franklin Addison and Doris Weed West. He was the husband of the late Nancy Heath Addison, and also preceded in death by two brothers, Dave and James Addison.
He was a bus mechanic with the Bibb County Board of Education, and a veteran serving in the US Marines.
He is survived by his daughters, Debra Gattie VanFossen (Paul) and Gina Gattie; Siblings, Jackie Rountree (Jim); Richard West (Jean), Martha Bruce(Julius), Pat Stanfield (Jessie); Marianne Snyder (Brian) and Debra Banks. Six grandchildren, and Eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donation please be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019