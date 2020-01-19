Johnny Gregory Pirkle Sr.
July 16, 1953 - January 17, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Johnny Gregory Pirkle Sr., 66 of Lizella, Georgia passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Chris Minton will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Griffin, Georgia, he was the son of the late Journey C. Pirkle and Jean Blair Pirkle. He was a pest control technician with Arrow Exterminators and a member of Lizella Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Register Pirkle, children, Bethany Pirkle, Greg Pirkle (Becky), Reed Pirkle (Laura King) and Kristie Thomas (Al). Grandsons, James and Alan Thomas.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to Lizella Baptist Church, Att. Missions, 2950 South Lizella Road, Lizella, Ga. 31052.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020