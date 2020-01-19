Johnny Gregory Pirkle Sr. (1953 - 2020)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Interment
Following Services
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Johnny Gregory Pirkle Sr.
July 16, 1953 - January 17, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Johnny Gregory Pirkle Sr., 66 of Lizella, Georgia passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Chris Minton will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Griffin, Georgia, he was the son of the late Journey C. Pirkle and Jean Blair Pirkle. He was a pest control technician with Arrow Exterminators and a member of Lizella Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Register Pirkle, children, Bethany Pirkle, Greg Pirkle (Becky), Reed Pirkle (Laura King) and Kristie Thomas (Al). Grandsons, James and Alan Thomas.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to Lizella Baptist Church, Att. Missions, 2950 South Lizella Road, Lizella, Ga. 31052.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020
