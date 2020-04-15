Mr. Johnny Gunn
January 4, 1942 - April 10, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Gunn. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens located at 7070 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216. Pastor Clifford Little will officiate. Minister Darrell Chapman will perform as the eulogist. He leaves to cherish his memories two loving daughters, Rhonda Gunn & Wendy Hall and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mr. Johnny Gunn
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2020