Johnny Hardeman
Ivey, GA- John Wesley (Johnny) Hardeman, III, 90, of Ivey, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Services for Mr. Johnny Hardeman will be Saturday, June 6 at 3 P.M. in Snow Hill Church with Pastors Phillip Cook and Archie Sealy officiating. Interment will follow in Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church Saturday, June 6, 2020, from to 2 P.M. until service time. . Mr. Hardeman was a native of Macon, but had made his home in Ivey for a number of years. Son of the late John W. Hardeman, Jr. and the late Gracie Conner Hardeman, he graduated from Lanier High School in 1947 and worked for Armstrong, Cameron & Barkley, Mid-GA Industrial and Macon Wire. Mr. Johnny loved watching the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, GA Bulldogs and playing Golf. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Snow Hill Church. Survivors include Wife: Rosemary Sheppard Hardeman-Ivey Sons: Derek Hardeman and Dean (Kandy Ivie) Veal all of Macon and Steven Veal of Ivey; Daughters: Donna Hardeman of Macon, Melissa (Del) Yanto of Perry and Andrea (Greg) Brewer of Irwinton; Brother: Richard Hardeman of Macon, Sisters: Barbara Hinson and Laurie Hardeman both of Macon, number of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 6, 2020.