Johnny "John" Jones, Jr.
November 20, 1941 - August 9, 2020
Fort, GA- Graveside Services for Johnny "John" Edward Jones, Jr. are 11:00A.M., Thursday, August 13, 2020, Willow Lake Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. John was employed as a Truck Driver for Chevron for 33 years.
Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Mae Hinton Jones; daughter-in-law, Joan(Mahnta) Jones; sisters, Thelma B, Jones and Mary Brown ; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Raven) Jones and Jasmine Jones; and other relatives.
