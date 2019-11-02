Johnny K. Sheffield, Sr.
05/26/1938 - 10/31/2019
MACON, GA- Johnny Kenneth Sheffield, Sr., passed away Thursday in Atlanta.
Graveside services will be held Sunday November 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Sheffield was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Clarence E. and Helen Moore Sheffield. He was the widow of the late JoAnn Sutton Sheffield and was preceded in death by his son Johnny Kenneth Sheffield, Jr. and a grandson Lee Sheffield. Mr. Sheffield was a retired Machinist with Georgia Kaolin. He was a Mason, and a member of Wheeler Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Insley. Grandchildren, Amanda Hunt, William Insley, and Rachel Insley. Great Grandchildren, Becky McCants and Baylee Hunt. His Sister, Eleanor Williams.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 2, 2019