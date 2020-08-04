1/1
Deacon Johnny Lee Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deacon Johnny Lee Gordon
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Deacon Johnny Lee Gordon will be held 2 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park (Mausoleum) Cemetery. Rev. Quentin Taylor will officiate. Deacon Gordon, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Leila Gordon; three sisters, Christine Rice, Janie Tolbert (Jessie) and Debbie Everette (Samuel); four brothers, Connell Gordon, Phillip Gordon (Sandra), Jerome Gordon, Timothy Gordon (Linda) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Deacon Johnny Lee Gordon


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park (Mausoleum) Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
A good man is in a good place now.
You will be missed
Donald Williams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved