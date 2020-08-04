Deacon Johnny Lee Gordon
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Deacon Johnny Lee Gordon will be held 2 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park (Mausoleum) Cemetery. Rev. Quentin Taylor will officiate. Deacon Gordon, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Leila Gordon; three sisters, Christine Rice, Janie Tolbert (Jessie) and Debbie Everette (Samuel); four brothers, Connell Gordon, Phillip Gordon (Sandra), Jerome Gordon, Timothy Gordon (Linda) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.