Johnny Lee Harris
July 5, 1953 - September 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. Johnny Lee Harris passed away on September 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
He will be greatly missed by wife, Cheryl Harris, daughters Shunya (Jeff) Glenn, Shannie (Charrick Sr.) Williams and Crystal Harris. His loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives.
The family can be contacted at 2473 Beech Ave, Macon, GA
Private services are entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary.