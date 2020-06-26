Johnny Lee Hawthorne Jr.
1970 - 2020
March 25, 1970 - June 22, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Lee Hawthorne Jr. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road Macon, GA. 31216. Evangelist Shalandria Broach will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The family can be contacted at 2344 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA. 31206.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Good Samaritan Society Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 25, 2020
To Ronnie and the Hawthorne family, you have our deepest sympathy.
Dwight and Shelia Merriweather
Family
