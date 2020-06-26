Johnny Lee Hawthorne Jr.March 25, 1970 - June 22, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Lee Hawthorne Jr. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road Macon, GA. 31216. Evangelist Shalandria Broach will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The family can be contacted at 2344 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA. 31206.