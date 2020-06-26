Johnny Lee Hawthorne Jr.
March 25, 1970 - June 22, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Lee Hawthorne Jr. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road Macon, GA. 31216. Evangelist Shalandria Broach will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The family can be contacted at 2344 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA. 31206.
View the online memorial for Johnny Lee Hawthorne Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 26, 2020.