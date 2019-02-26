Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Johnny Leroy Hilton, Jr.

August 17, 1954 - February 25, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Johnny Hilton Jr., 64, went to be with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Johnny was born on August 17, 1954 in Oklahoma City. He graduated from St. Andrews High School in Charleston, South Carolina. He went on to attend the College of Charleston, where he received a Computer Science Degree in 1984. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Welch Hilton. Johnny then obtained his Master's Degree in Arts and Communication from Southwestern Theological Baptist Seminary in 1989.

After Seminary, Johnny began working as an Electronics Engineer at the Charleston Naval Shipyard until it closed. In 1994, he transferred to Warner Robins and continued his Civil Service career at Robins Air Force Base, until his retirement in 2017.

Johnny loved his Lord and Savior and served in the different ministries all throughout his life. He served as a Deacon at Ashley River Baptist Church and as a Charter Member at Charleston Baptist Church. Most recently, Johnny joined Central Baptist Church in 1994 and enjoyed serving on the Audio Visual Team. A faithful partner in life and ministry, he served alongside his wife, Mary Lou, as she directed the Children's Ministry.

His favorite pastimes included working on antique cars and attending car shows. Johnny enjoyed restoring his CJ-7. He also loved traveling and going on TDYs.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Mary Lou Hilton; son, Alex Hilton (Emily) of Byron; mother and father, Wynema and Van Akins of Charleston, South Carolina; siblings, Reverend Ronny Hilton (Hillary) of Rome, Georgia and Cheri Calhoun (Bob) of Charleston, South Carolina; step-mother, Janice Hilton of Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. Hilton will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. Afterwards, Mr. Hilton will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Johnny Hilton to Central Baptist Church at 1120 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

