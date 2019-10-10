Johnny Martin Sr.
March 04, 1941 - September 30, 2019
Lizella, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Martin Sr. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Johnny Martin Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019