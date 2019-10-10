Johnny Martin Sr. (1941 - 2019)
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Johnny Martin Sr.
March 04, 1941 - September 30, 2019
Lizella, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Martin Sr. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
