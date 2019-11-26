JOHNNY McCRANIE
1947 - November 25, 2019
Rhine, GA- MR. JOHN B. "JOHNNY" McCRANIE, JR., age 72, of Rhine, GA, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Dr. G.S. Walker Center for Palliative Care.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00PM, Wednesday November 27 in Southerland Funeral Chapel with Mr. Bobby Ryals officiating.
Mr. McCranie was born in Thomaston, lived in Rhine most of his life, a 1967 Graduate of Dodge County High School, and a member of Fair Haven Baptist Church. He was a retired Civil Service Employee, working 32 years at Robins Air Force Base as a Cathodic Protection Technician. He was owner of Honey House Apiaries for 40 years and was a master electrician and welder. Johnny was a loving and devoted husband and father who was a true craftsman who could fix anything and passed his knowledge on to his son, Jeb. He always had a smile and loved his little canine companion, Bella. Johnny was preceded in death by his Son, John B. "Trey" McCranie, III, Parents, John B. McCranie, Sr. and Loye Fuller McCranie Luginbill, and Parents-In-Law, Raiford Brown and Irene Walker Brown.
Survivors: Wife of 33 years – Sharon Brown McCranie of Rhine; 2 Sons – Jeb McCranie of Rhine and Jeremy McCranie; God Son – Roger Peacock of Rhine; Granddaughter – Addison McCranie; 3 Sisters – Linda Dupree of Byron, Suellen McCranie of Rhine, and Becky McCranie Bryan of Warner Robins; Brother – Stuart McCranie of Griffin; Step Sister – Marilynn Sanders of Eastman; Brother-In-Law – Lynn Brown of Rhine; 2 Sisters-In-Law – Melissa Brown of Rhine and Alison McCranie of Griffin; Faithful Canine Companion – Bella; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes before services in Southerland Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, November 27. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Dr. G.S. Walker Center for Palliative Care, 818 Professional Center Drive, Eastman, GA 31023. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com
View the online memorial for JOHNNY McCRANIE
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019