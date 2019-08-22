Johnny Myers
July 31, 1949 - August 19, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Johnny Robert Myers of Macon passed away on August 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 22 at 11:00 AM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Ave. with Taylor Carter officiating. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am until service time.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019