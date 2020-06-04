Johnny Phillips
03/13/1931 - 06/02/2020
DANVILLE, GA- Johnny Sim Phillips, 89 of Hwy 80, passed away Tuesday in Macon.
Services will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 3:00PM in Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Elder Phillip Conley will officiate.
Mr. Phillips was born in Danville, GA the son of the late John Cleveland Phillips and Birdie Rozier Phillips. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gladys Marie Phillips, John Walter Phillips, Joe Franklin Phillips, and B.W. Phillips. Johnny was retired after 35 years from Georgia Kaolin Co. He was a member of Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as a Deacon.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty Lee Phillips. Children, Johnny (Kathy) Phillips, Jr. and Winnie (Claude) Nobles. Grandchildren, Kyle, Kasey, Joshua, and Emily. One great Grandchild, Ada Gray.
Please observe restrictions related to COVID 19 by practicing social distancing and all safe precautions
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.