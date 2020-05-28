Johnny Preston Smith Sr.01/01/1938 - 05/25/2020Fort Valley, GA- Johnny Preston Smith Sr., 82, passed away at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Family will greet friends beginning at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM with Rev. Darron Moncus officiating. Burial will follow in Perry Memorial Gardens with military honors. Please be respectful of Mr. Smith's family by observing current guidelines concerning social distancing.Born in Douglasville to the late James Wyatt Smith and Lettie Davison Smith, Mr. Smith served in the United States Air Force, had been a material handler with Ogden Equipment and Yale & Town and was the founder of Middle Georgia Mobile Home Park. His hobbies included buying and selling land and equipment. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing, camping and NASCAR.Survivors include his devoted wife of 64 years, Tommie Kay Smith; their children, Johnny P. Smith Jr. (Betsy), Deborah Kay "Debbie" Smith Griffin (Phil), Danny K. Smith, and Denise Smith Wiatrek (Ted); sister, Betty Jean Holtzclaw; grandchildren, Chris Smith (Jamie), Julia Hall (Joey), Jessica Smith, Rachel Christian, Wiley Price (Becky), Phillips Griffin, Brian Keith Griffin, Haley Ratley (Cody), Nick Wiatrek, and A. J. Wiatrek; great grandchildren, Anthony Smith, Levi Hall, and Cohen Ratley; devoted companion, "Skipper"; caretaker, Pamela Burden; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Vivian Crawford, Thad Smith, S. T. Smith, Harold Smith, and Hershel Smith; granddaughters, Megan Helton, Izabella and Makenzie Hall, and grandson, Logan Hall.In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Encompass Health, 106 Byrd Way #400, Warner Robins, GA 31088, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Rooks Funeral Home of Byron is in charge of arrangements.