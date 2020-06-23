Johnny Ray Fields
1958 - 2020
Johnny Ray Fields
February 19, 1958 - June 21, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Johnny Ray Fields, 62, of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Andy Oxford officiating.
Mr. Fields is the son of the late Junior Fields and Betty Seymour Frizzell. He was a jack-of-all trades and had a green thumb like his Grandpaw. He loved life, enjoyed cooking, fishing, and hunting. Mr. Fields was of the Baptist faith. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Frizzell; son, Johnny Fields Jr.; sisters, Kaye Carmichael (Wayne), Robin Armour (Larry), and Kathy Hartman (Bob); three grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his loving companion and caregiver, Penny Fortson.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express your condolences and share your memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Johnny Ray Fields



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
