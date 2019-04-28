Johnny Rozier
December 9, 1958 - April 26, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Rozier. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon, GA 31204 . He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife Angela Rozier and his children Ramita "Reco" Calhoun, Tony Thomas and Shanna Rae Rozier and a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2019