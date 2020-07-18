Johnny Stewart
July 4, 2002 - July 16, 2020
Jeffersonville, GA- Johnny Clifford Heath Stewart, 18, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Johnny was born on July 4, 2002, in Macon, Georgia, to Tammy Stewart and Cliff Stewart. He grew up playing Warner Robins Recreation Baseball from T-ball all the way through Senior baseball. In 8th grade, he played baseball for Bleckley County Middle School. Johnny was a talented player at all positions, but he was an especially great pitcher. In addition to playing baseball, Johnny absolutely loved to fish. He was a skilled fisherman who enjoyed tournament fishing; he loved to compete with anyone who would fish with him. Johnny was also a member of Troop 566 and achieved the rank of Life Scout. Johnny excelled at competition archery, competing for both Bleckley and Pulaski County 4H teams from the sixth to eleventh grade. Throughout high school he was involved in FFA, where he served as a sentinel officer. He dual enrolled at Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Dublin to earn his welding certificate. On June 13, 2020, Johnny graduated from Bleckley County High School and he had been awarded a college scholarship. Following graduation, he excitedly began working for Rosson Sign Company, where he was currently employed and loved working as a fabricator and installer.
His memory will forever be treasured by his parents, Tammy Stewart and Cliff Stewart; his fiance', Tristin Adams; his grandparents, Melvin Watson, Carolyn Stewart, Raymond Stewart and George Arnold; his sisters, Kathy Watson, Kary Stewart, Heather Stewart Doty and Amanda Williams; his brothers, Levi Cook, Sam Palmer, Justin Williams and Ethan Fordham; his aunts, Terrie Williams and Stephanie Watson; his uncles, Larry Watson, James Stewart and Milton Williams; as well as many other beloved family members.
A visitation will be Monday, July 20, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A sunset memorial service will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, behind the Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home. The family suggests casual attire for the memorial service.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in memory of Johnny Stewart to the Pulaski County 4H Archery Team at 87 N Lumpkin Street, Hawkinsville, GA 31036.
