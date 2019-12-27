Johnsie Mae Ross (1933 - 2019)
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Midway Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway Baptist Church
1200 Moseley Rd.
Macon, GA
Johnsie Mae Ross
August 10, 1933 - December 25, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Johnsie Mae Ross, 86, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 AM at Midway Baptist Church, 1200 Moseley Rd., Macon, GA. 31220. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the graveside.
Mrs. Ross was born on August 10, 1933, in Macon, Georgia. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church where she served her Lord passionately. Mrs. Ross worked as a computer programmer for Robins Air Force Base, Ross Enterprises, and most recently H+R Block.
Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by her parents, James Adolph McCallum and Alma Drawhorn McCallum; and sister, Betty McElmurray.
Mrs. Ross is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe Ross; sons, Gary Buffkin (Tracey Rowland), Terry Ross (Danielle), and James Ross (Dawn); grandchildren, Shayne Roe, James Nathaniel Ross, C.J. Ross, and Sierra Ross; great-grandchild, Leigh Smith; great-great-grandchild, Kaleb Patat; and nephews, Kevin McElmurray and Kendall McElmurray.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019
