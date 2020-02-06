Johntaves D'Angelo Coleman
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Johntaves D'Angelo Coleman will be held 2 PM Friday, February, 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Coleman, 30, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Survivors include his parents; one child; one sister; three brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2852 Bob-O-Link Drive, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020