Jonathan Howe
Jones County, Georgia- JONES COUNTY: On March 3rd, 2020, Jonathan Howe passed away in his home surrounded by his family in Gray, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, March 6, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in Macon with Rev. Cynthia Knapp officiating. A reception will follow at the church from 10:30am-11:30am and interment will be private at Riverside Cemetery.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Elizabeth (Bitsy), daughters - Eugenia Holliday (Mark), Poulsbo, Washington and Jennifer Schnarre (Fred), Springfield, Virginia; and granddaughters: Kate Wold (Alex), Seattle Washington, and Elizabeth Gregory, Poulsbo, Washington; Jonathan was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Walter and Jane Howe and grew up in Litchfield with his brothers Peter (Charlottesville, VA), Robin (Landrum, SC) and Timothy (preceded in death).
He attended St. George's School and Yale University, where he received his law degree. He was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati and the Metropolitan Club in Washington, DC. Jonathan spent his career combining his love of aviation with the law. He spent 20 years at the FAA, with his final assignment as the Director of the Southern Region in Atlanta. After the FAA, Jonathan moved back to Washington, DC to lead the National Business Aircraft Association before moving to Zuckert, Scoutt, Rasenberger, LLP. He and Bitsy enjoyed four years in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was Director General of Airports Council International. In 2008, Jonathan retired from the law firm and moved to Gray, Georgia. In retirement, he continued to enjoy many of his favorite activities -- ham radios, computers and gadgets, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020