Jonathan Lamar McBride
Warner Robins, GA- Memorial services for Jonathan Lamar McBride will be held 11 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at First Born Church of the Living God, Warner Robins, GA. Bishop Marshall L. Graham will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mr. McBride, 38, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Jasmine McBride; mother, Cheryl McBride; three children; one sister; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 111 Onyx Ct., Warner Robins.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019