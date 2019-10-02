Jonathan Lamar McBride (1981 - 2019)
  • "Praying that my family receive the strength and comfort..."
    - Barbara Raines
  • "Man i cant believe you gone cousin its still a shock now..."
    - Jerandon Harrell
  • "I can't hardly stand it anymore.. I can not believe you..."
    - Robin Jordan
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Born Church of the Living God
Warner Robins, GA
Jonathan Lamar McBride
Warner Robins, GA- Memorial services for Jonathan Lamar McBride will be held 11 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at First Born Church of the Living God, Warner Robins, GA. Bishop Marshall L. Graham will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mr. McBride, 38, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Jasmine McBride; mother, Cheryl McBride; three children; one sister; two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 111 Onyx Ct., Warner Robins.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019
