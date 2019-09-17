Jonathan Mark Wilburn
June 23, 1957 - September 15, 2019
Gray, Georgia- Jonathan Mark Wilburn, 62, of Gray, Georgia passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon.
Born in Saluda, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Bernie Wilburn and Lois Ruth Clark Wilburn. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, where he was a member of the Green Beret's .
He is survived by his children, Shane Wilburn(Laura), Stephanie Elder(Tony) and Curtis Towers(Shay); Siblings, Nathan Wilburn(Vicki), Joseph Wilburn(JoAnn) and Ruth Banks(Greg) Eight Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Project.org/Donate and The National League of POW and MIA Families;( pow-miafamilies.org.)
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019