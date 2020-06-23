Jonathan "Honey Bun" Willis
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Jonathan "Honey Bun" Willis will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Willis, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Avis Willis; mother, Thelma Willis; two children, Shenai (Kevin) Ward, and Ja'Vesha Willis; seven sisters; five brothers; one grandchild, Gunner Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
JUN
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
The Middleton and Gainey Families
Friend
June 21, 2020
I take this time to express my sincere heartfelt sympathies for the loss of your son. He was a man who inspired us by his genuine love and care for his family, a true leader indeed. We will sadly miss him and our prayers are with you and your family at this painful time.


My Deepest Sympathy
Cynthia Smith
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
We are Praying for you and the family Avis .
John & Mildred Hobbs
Coworker
June 20, 2020
Keeping your family in our prayers.
Eric & Debbie Kirkpatrick
Friend
June 19, 2020
To The Willis Family: Earth Has No Sorrows, That Heaven Can't Heal. Avis, I'm Sorry For Your Loss, And I Will Keep You, And The Family Lifted Up In My Prayers, Love Always Rosland F. Ridley Sneed.
Rosland Sneed
Family
