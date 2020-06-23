Jonathan "Honey Bun" Willis
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Jonathan "Honey Bun" Willis will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Willis, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Avis Willis; mother, Thelma Willis; two children, Shenai (Kevin) Ward, and Ja'Vesha Willis; seven sisters; five brothers; one grandchild, Gunner Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jonathan "Honey Bun" Willis
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Jonathan "Honey Bun" Willis will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Willis, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Avis Willis; mother, Thelma Willis; two children, Shenai (Kevin) Ward, and Ja'Vesha Willis; seven sisters; five brothers; one grandchild, Gunner Ward; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jonathan "Honey Bun" Willis
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.