Jonnie B. Grimsley
December 18, 1936 - November 16, 2020
Perry, Georgia - Jonnie B. Grimsley, 83, of Perry, Georgia, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Graveside services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia, with the Rev. John Gibbs, Jr. officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Grimsley was born December 18, 1936, in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late John Carl & Hildred Irene Walton McCranie. She was a 1955 graduate of Fitzgerald High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her family and loved flowers. She was a wonderful baker, winning several contests, and loved sharing her baked goods with friends and family. Her greatest passion was her family and she always cherished the time they spent together. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Delmar Freeman Grimsley, Jr. of Perry; two daughters: Doris Elaine Brown & James of Bonaire and Judy Grimsley Calhoun & Gerry of Bonaire; grandchildren: Jennifer Elaine Brown, David James Brown, and William G. Calhoun, III & Amanda; great-grandchildren: Katie Calhoun and Connor Calhoun; and three sisters: LaVerne Hogan of Fitzgerald, Marianne Whitaker of Thomson, and Bonita James of Valley, Alabama. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Crump; and four brothers: William E. "Billy" McCranie, James E. "Jimmy" McCranie, David McCranie, and Allen McCranie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those desiring to send memorials may send them to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Paulk Funeral Home, Fitzgerald, is in charge of arrangements.