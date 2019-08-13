Jophie Dee Bell
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Jophie Dee Bell will be held 11 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Ronald E. Terry will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Bell, 82, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Survivors includes her three children, Everlene (Tommy) Causey, Elvin Taylor and Belinda (Jerome) Flemings; sister, Tommie Jean Killings; twelve grandchildren; forty great grandchildren; twenty three great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted 1191 Boulevard Ave.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jophie Dee Bell
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019