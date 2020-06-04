Deacon Joseph A. Finney Sr.
1967 - 2020
DEACON JOSEPH A. FINNEY SR.
December 7, 1967 - May 30, 2020
Juliette, Georgia- Deacon Joseph A. Finney Sr. of Juliette made his peaceful transition on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, 1010 West Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia.
Survivals include his devoted wife of 32 years, Mrs. Cheryl Finney, 4 children, 5 grandchildren, his father and 4 sisters.
Freeman Funeral Home Forsyth.


View the online memorial for DEACON JOSEPH A. FINNEY SR.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
