DEACON JOSEPH A. FINNEY SR.
December 7, 1967 - May 30, 2020
Juliette, Georgia- Deacon Joseph A. Finney Sr. of Juliette made his peaceful transition on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens, 1010 West Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia.
Survivals include his devoted wife of 32 years, Mrs. Cheryl Finney, 4 children, 5 grandchildren, his father and 4 sisters.
Freeman Funeral Home Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.