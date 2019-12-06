Joseph Barfield, Sr.
Murphy, North Carolina- Joseph Anthony "Joe" Barfield, Sr, 31, of Country Oaks Lane, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Services will be held 11:00am , Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the W.E. Knox Civic Center in Gray, interment at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Wesley Bridgers will officiate.
Mr. Barfield was born April 12, 1988, in New Mexico and had lived in Murphy, North Carolina for the past two years. Mr. Barfield worked for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina and worked hard at everything he did. He was a great friend to all and had a knack for bringing out the best in people. Mr. Barfield was an accomplished guitar player and singer, his talent will be showcased at his service. He was preceded in death by a son: Joseph Barfield, Jr.
Mr. Barfield is survived by his father: Spurgeon Barfield; mother: Monica Trujillo; children: Madison Barfield, Anthony Barfield and Amari Morgan; grandparents: David and Barbara Chavez; sister: Jessica Barfield; brother: Colby Hignutt; fiance: Nichole Wood and his former spouse: Rayven Jackson..
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to help offset funeral expenses, care of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to help offset funeral expenses, care of the funeral home.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019