Joseph Bennett Bond, Jr.
February 27, 1941 - August 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Joseph Bennett Bond Jr., 78, of Macon died Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the chapel of Hart's Mortuary, downtown chapel, with the Reverend Chris Dorrity officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the donor's favorite charity.
Mr. Bond worked for 30 years with Happ Manufacturing, and 8 years with YKK. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to go hunting and fishing. Mr. Bond was the son of the late Joseph Bennett Bond, Sr. and Frankie Beryl Bond. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Jo Bond Davis.
Mr. Bond is survived by his son, Michael Bennett Bond of Culloden; sister, Julie Ann "Butch" Lyde of Macon; nephew, Robert Bennett Lyde of Macon; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and former wife, Barbara Ivey of Macon.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019