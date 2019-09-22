Joseph Cornelius Moore
September 2, 1940 - September 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Joseph Cornelius Moore are 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church with interment at the church cemetery.
Survivors include: daughters, Joyce Lenore Eason and Valerie Moore (Richard) Vaughn; grandchildren, Shameka Buckner, Amber Vaughn, Arlissa Eason and Jordan Vaughn; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
The family will receive friends, 5:00-6:00 P.M., Sunday, September 22nd at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019