Joseph D. Lowery
1943 - 2020
Joseph D. Lowery
May 12, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Joseph D. Lowery, 77, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, led by Pastor Cory Maurer. Burial will immediately follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery and family will receive friends for the hour prior to service, beginning at 1 o'clock. Guests are asked to observe social distancing practices and wear face coverings.
Mr. Lowery was born in Rentz, Georgia, to the late Christopher Columbus and Lila Mae Lamb Lowery. He was a member of United Community Church and retired from Robins Air Force Base, Civil Service as an engineer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat Lowery; children, Chris Lowery, Tami Howell and husband Scott; 3 grandchildren, Caleb, Peyton, and Lindsay Howell; sister, Mildred (Wayne) Gilbert; brothers, Glenn (Susan) Garnto, Hoke Smith Garnto; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
NOV
13
Burial
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

2 entries
November 11, 2020
Pat, Chris, Tami & family:
We are saddened to hear of Joe’s passing. You are in our prayers. God bless you with strength to endure this trying time. In Christian love.
Lynne & Thomas Watts
Friend
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rose Baker
Friend
