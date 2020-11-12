Joseph D. Lowery
May 12, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Joseph D. Lowery, 77, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, led by Pastor Cory Maurer. Burial will immediately follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery and family will receive friends for the hour prior to service, beginning at 1 o'clock. Guests are asked to observe social distancing practices and wear face coverings.
Mr. Lowery was born in Rentz, Georgia, to the late Christopher Columbus and Lila Mae Lamb Lowery. He was a member of United Community Church and retired from Robins Air Force Base, Civil Service as an engineer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat Lowery; children, Chris Lowery, Tami Howell and husband Scott; 3 grandchildren, Caleb, Peyton, and Lindsay Howell; sister, Mildred (Wayne) Gilbert; brothers, Glenn (Susan) Garnto, Hoke Smith Garnto; several nieces and nephews.
